3 Rainbow Wahine soccer players named to all-conference teams

The Rainbow Wahine soccer team was well-represented when the all-conference selections were announced earlier this morning.

Senior Sonest Furtado and junior Raisa Strom-Okimoto each earned a spot on the on the all-Big West first team, while freshman Leialoha Medeiros was selected to the Big West all-Freshman team.

Furtado, who finished her collegiate career with 14 goals (10th in program history), finished second in the Big West with seven goals this past season.

She tallied three game-winning goals on the season and picked up Big West Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors twice.

Strom-Okimoto earned first-team all-Big West honors for the second consecutive season after finishing 2017 with three goals and two assists. She led the Big West in shots (59), scoring two overtime game-winning goals in the process.

She was one of just three Wahine field players to start every game this season, leading her team with 1470 minutes played.

Medeiros scored one goal during her freshman campaign, playing in 14 games while making eight starts, including starting the final six games of Big West play.

Furtado and Strom-Okimoto's first-team selections mark the first time since 2007 and 2008 that the Rainbow Wahine had multiple first-team all-conference players in back-to-back seasons.

Medeiros' selection to the all-Freshman team is the first Rainbow Wahine member of the Big West all-Freshman team since Furtado earned the recognition after her freshman season in 2014.

Regular-season champion UC Irvine dominated the post-season awards, with Scott Juniper picking up Coach of the Year honors, Noel Baham earning Offensive Player of the Year, Kiana Palacios earning Defensive Player of the Year, and Sydney Carr garnering Freshman of the Year honors. Long Beach State's Kaitlin Fregulia was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year, while Morgan Bertsch of Cal State Fullerton and Jovani McCaskill of CSUN shared Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.