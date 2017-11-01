HPD officers plead not guilty in federal public corruption case

Three former or current Honolulu police officers pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges as part of a wide public corruption probe.

Honolulu Police Officer Bobby Nguyen, Lt. Derek Hahn, and retired Major Gordon Shiraishi are part of a law enforcement scandal that includes former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a deputy prosecutor.

All are free on bond.

Shiraishi arrived first to court. He is charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, a federal felony, for allegedly lying to the grand jury.

Hahn and Nguyen are charged with conspiracy for allegedly lying to federal agents and the grand jury and for going along with a plan to frame a Kealoha relative for a crime, the FBI says the relative did not commit.

Nguyen's attorney, Randall Hironaka, asked Magistrate Judge Richard Puglisi for a closed door meeting to discuss Nguyen's inability to pay for his counsel and therefore have the government pick up the cost.

Nguyen, Hahn and another officer, Daniel Sellers, are on unpaid leave from HPD pending the outcome of the case.

Katherine Kealoha is also on unpaid leave from the Honolulu Prosecutor's Office.

Louis Kealoha was forced into retirement early this year after the FBI notified him that he was a target in this case.

The Kealohas and Sellers pleaded not guilty on Oct. 20.

Trial for all the defendants is set for Dec. 19.

