Kitchen Creations - Korean sizzling lettuce wraps

Chef Ronnie Nasuti from Tiki's Grill and Bar lit up the kitchen with a delicious Korean recipe. He used local lettuce from Waipoli farms that raises them on its hydroponic operation. He then made some bulgogi, a marinated Korean beef dish in order to put it inside the lettuce. Here's a list of the things you'll need to make the sizzling lettuce wraps.

Sizzling Lettuce Wraps

Serves 4

For the meat:

Sliced ribeye meat

1 pound

Marinade below:

Soy sauce

1 cup

Sugar

¾ cups

Yellow onions (peeled & sliced)

1 cup

Garlic (minced)

1 tsp

Black pepper

1 tsp

Sesame oil

1 tsp

Sesame seeds

1 tsp

Water

¼ cup

Combine all ingredients besides meat until sugar is dissolved. Marinate meat in the sauce for a couple hours. Plate the following:

Waipoli butter lettuce

12 leaves

Marinated bean sprouts

¾ cup

Marinated glass noodle (marinate in somen dressing)

¾ cup

Kochujang vinaigrette (see recipe below)

½ cup

Kimchee

¾ cup

Arrange the lettuce leaves, sprouts, noodles, kimchee & sauce on 2 large plates nicely and refrigerate.

Kula onion

1 cup

Rice wine vinegar

¾ cup

Fresh ginger (peeled and minced)

1 tblsp

Ko chu jang

1 cup

Sugar

½ cup

Nalo Farms Honey

¼ cup

Soy sauce

1 cup

Cilantro (loosely packed)

½ cup

Blend all ingredients until smooth in a blender.Can be refrigerated up to a week. Drain the meat of it’s excess marinade.In a hot pan with a little sesame oil sear the meat on high until cooked through stirring frequently so it doesn’t stick.Serve the meat on a sizzling platter with the accompaniments.

