Kitchen Creations - Korean sizzling lettuce wraps

Chef Ronnie Nasuti from Tiki's Grill and Bar lit up the kitchen with a delicious Korean recipe. He used local lettuce from Waipoli farms that raises them on its hydroponic operation. He then made some bulgogi, a marinated Korean beef dish in order to put it inside the lettuce. Here's a list of the things you'll need to make the sizzling lettuce wraps.
Sizzling Lettuce Wraps
Serves 4
For the meat:
Sliced ribeye meat
1 pound
Marinade below:
Soy sauce
1 cup
Sugar
¾ cups
Yellow onions (peeled & sliced)
1 cup
Garlic (minced)
1 tsp
Black pepper
1 tsp
Sesame oil
1 tsp
Sesame seeds
1 tsp
Water
¼ cup
Combine all ingredients besides meat until sugar is dissolved. Marinate meat in the sauce for a couple hours. Plate the following:
Waipoli butter lettuce
12 leaves
Marinated bean sprouts
¾ cup
Marinated glass noodle (marinate in somen dressing)
¾ cup
Kochujang vinaigrette (see recipe below)
½ cup
Kimchee
¾ cup
Arrange the lettuce leaves, sprouts, noodles, kimchee & sauce on 2 large plates nicely and refrigerate.
Kula onion
1 cup
Rice wine vinegar
¾ cup
Fresh ginger (peeled and minced)
1 tblsp
Ko chu jang
1 cup
Sugar
½ cup
Nalo Farms Honey
¼ cup
Soy sauce
1 cup
Cilantro (loosely packed)
½ cup
Blend all ingredients until smooth in a blender.Can be refrigerated up to a week. Drain the meat of it’s excess marinade.In a hot pan with a little sesame oil sear the meat on high until cooked through stirring frequently so it doesn’t stick.Serve the meat on a sizzling platter with the accompaniments.
