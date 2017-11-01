Crash on Honoapiilani Hwy. on Maui snarling traffic

A crash Wednesday morning on Honoapiilani Highway near McGregor's Point is snarling traffic.

The Maui Police Department temporarily shut down both directions of the highway near mile marker 7 following the crash around 6:15 a.m.

Authorities have not released further information, but viewers report a major traffic gridlock in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.