Crash on Honoapiilani Hwy. on Maui snarling traffic - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Crash on Honoapiilani Hwy. on Maui snarling traffic

MAALAEA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A crash Wednesday morning on Honoapiilani Highway near McGregor's Point is snarling traffic. 

The Maui Police Department temporarily shut down both directions of the highway near mile marker 7 following the crash around 6:15 a.m.

Authorities have not released further information, but viewers report a major traffic gridlock in the area. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

