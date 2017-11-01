Big Island authorities plan crackdown on agricultural theft

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - Authorities on the Big Island are cracking down on agricultural theft by attempting to eliminate the market for stolen produce.

West Hawaii Today reports that in meeting with agricultural officials and farmer on Friday, Hawaii County Prosecutor Mitch Roth unveiled a plan to increase market monitoring and utilize the law-required paper trail in an effort to curb the theft.

Roth says that his goal is not to make arrests but "to educate people so we don't have a market for stolen goods."

The first step of this effort was kicked off in September when the county government hired a full-time agricultural investigator. The investigator will be tasked with watching farmers markets and roadside stands where the stolen commodities are often sold.

