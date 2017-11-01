Wahiawa family robbed of their peace after thieves steal AR-15 among other items

A Wahiawa family returned from vacation to find their house targeted by thieves.

Homeowner Ryan Dillon said the crime happened sometime between Friday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 22 at his home of Kaala Ave.

He said the crooks used his children's playground slide to boost themselves up to a backyard window where they managed to break in.

"They popped off the screen then slid all the jalousies out," said Dillon.

Dillon said the crooks went straight to the master bedroom.

They stole thousands of dollars worth of cash stashed in his top drawer and several pieces of his wife's jewelry.

But one item stolen in particular has Dillon the most on edge, his AR-15 rifle.

"They went straight for it," he said. "They can come back to my house and use my gun on me for another robbery."

Dillon said it was a rather clean crime. Nothing in the house appeared to have been ransacked or damaged.

He said the worst part of it all is that the crooks robbed him and his family of their peace.

"It sucks to lose our stuff, but we're not very materialistic because God provides," Dillon said. "But I'm having trouble with my four-year-old child who can't be in a room by himself because he knows someone came into his house and took his Daddy's weapon."

Dillon says he's not taking any more chances.

A home alarm system and surveillance cameras are in the process of being installed and he also bought two Pit Bulls.

"We're going to raise them to protect us and we have a German Shepherd guard dog being bred right now, specifically for this to protect our family," Dillon said.

Dillon is asking the public to be on the look out for the stolen items.

More importantly, he wants the crooks caught and his neighbors to be on high alert.

"My neighbor in front says he's been robbed three times and the way he talks about it, it's like he's almost used to it," Dillon said. "This community needs to stand up and stop this. If they know of anything, then report it."

Anyone with information should contact Honolulu Police or Crime Stoppers at 808-955-8300.

