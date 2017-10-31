'Bows, UNLV unveil new '9th Island' rivalry trophy

A football rivalry almost 50 years in the making finally has a rivalry trophy to show for it.

The University of Hawaii and UNLV athletic departments issued a joint release on Tuesday unveiling the new trophy, which will be up for grabs during the football contest between the schools on Saturday.

The trophy – which features a golden pineapple atop a wooden base emblazoned with the words 'Island Showdown' – is sponsored by the California Hotel.

"The Cal is proud to provide an official trophy for a nearly 50-year-old rivalry between UNLV and the University of Hawai'i – the ultimate face-off between the Hawaiian Islands and the Ninth Island," said David Lebby, Vice President/General Manager of The California Hotel. "The Cal and Boyd Gaming have decades-long ties to both UNLV and UH, making our sponsorship of the Island Showdown Trophy a perfect fit for us."

The first football game between UNLV and Hawaii was on Oct. 25, 1969. The schools have faced each other 26 times, with the Rainbow Warriors leading the all-time series 15-11.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.