Shawna Kuehu named girls basketball head coach at Punahou

Former Punahou and University of Hawaii hoops star Shawna Kuehu has been named head coach of the Buff 'n Blue girls basketball program, a Punahou spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Kuehu was a two-time state basketball player of the year and helped Punahou win three straight state basketball championships.

She helped Hawaii win a regular season Big West championship in 2015.

“Coaching is more than just basketball, it’s about creating and maintaining healthy relationships, perseverance, communication, teamwork, accountability and responsibility,” said Kuehu. “I’m excited to share my love of basketball with these aspiring young ladies and to be a part of their journey.”

As head coach, Kuehu will opversee the intermediate, junior varsity and varsity basketball programs.

“Shawna brings a wealth of experience and passion to our program,” said Punahou Athletic Director Kale Ane. “As a player she demonstrated the values we want in all our athletes; hard work, dedication, compassion and heart, and we know that she is committed to instilling these values into our student athletes.”

