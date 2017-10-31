Former 'Hawaii Five-0' employee sues over harassment claims

A former worker is "Hawaii Five-0" employee is suing CBS, saying that she was repeatedly harassed by a colleague.

Kelly Tolar worked as a locations assistant and office manager on the show, and says location scout Jake Downer was aggressive, unprofessional, abusive and threatening toward her.

Downer is the son of the executive producer.

In a memo sent to managers in 2015, Tolar described how Downer would tell her she should kill herself and called her names.

Tolar also told her superiors that Downer "makes comments like 'what are you going to do,' 'you're getting fired anyways,' 'I'll just tell my dad,' etc. Its grotesque behavior and I do not want or need to be treated this way."

She says a manager addressed the behavior, but there was no official reprimand.

in Dec. 2015, Tolar filed a police report.

The lawsuit names CBS, Jake and Jeffrey Downer, Eye Productions and Entertainment Partners, and alleges workplace and sexual harassment, breach of employment contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

