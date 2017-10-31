Honolulu's first female police chief to be sworn in Wednesday

After 32 years as a member of Honolulu's police force, Maj. Susan Ballard will officially become the city's chief of police on Wednesday.

A swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the department's Alapai Street headquarters.

At the time of her selection to serve as chief, Ballard was the commander for HPD's receiving division and had been previously in charge of training, the Kaneohe district, the Kalihi district and Finance Division. She was promoted to major in 2001

She'll serve a five-year term with an annual salary of $191,000.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.