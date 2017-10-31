Former charter school principal charged with theft

Three former officials of a financially troubled Honolulu charter school have been arrested on suspicion of theft and money laundering.

The former principal of a Hawaii charter school has been charged with four counts of felony theft.

Laara Allbrett, 64, headed up Halau Lokahi public charter school, a Native Hawaiian-focused institution.

The school had recurring financial difficulties, and the state revoked its charter in 2015.

Allbrett was arrested in the same year, and a search warrant affidavit listed questionable spending totaling nearly $102,000.

Allbrett was charged Monday with four counts of second-degree theft. Each count is punishable by up to five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

