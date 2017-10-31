PHOTOS: Attack in New York kills 8, injures more than 15 - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

PHOTOS: Attack in New York kills 8, injures more than 15

By Mary Vorsino, Digital Content Manager
NEW YORK (AP) - A man in a rented pickup truck drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and mowed down people Tuesday, killing at least eight and injuring several others in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

