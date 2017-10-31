HIFF's 'Juventud' written, produced, filmed in Hawaii - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HIFF's 'Juventud' written, produced, filmed in Hawaii

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Hawaii International Film Festival kicks off on Thursday. 

The movie, Juventud, was written, produced and filmed on location in Hawaii in 2016. It's an action and fantasy film about a Spanish Conquistador on the last leg of his journey.

Executive Producer Moumen ElHajji and actor Mason Masciangelo joined us with more details. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly