HIFF's 'Juventud' written, produced, filmed in Hawaii

The Hawaii International Film Festival kicks off on Thursday.
The movie, Juventud, was written, produced and filmed on location in Hawaii in 2016. It's an action and fantasy film about a Spanish Conquistador on the last leg of his journey.
Executive Producer Moumen ElHajji and actor Mason Masciangelo joined us with more details.
