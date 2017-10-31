Expert explains why Chinese investment in America is declining - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Expert explains why Chinese investment in America is declining

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Chinese investment in America is declining. But not because anyone lost interest.

Kai Wang, who chairs the Greater China Practice Group with Carlsmith Ball, had more details.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly