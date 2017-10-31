WATCH LIVE: In deliberate attack, truck plows into bikers in Manhattan

A Wahiawa family returned from vacation to find their house targeted by thieves.More >>
The women were found drifting off of Japan more than five months after leaving Oahu. It turns out this isn't the first time the boat's owner needed rescue.
The United States Department of Agriculture has designated Maui County as a Primary Disaster Area because of the drought that's plagued the Valley Isle and neighboring islands for years.
For the past eight years, the former owners of a Waikiki property on the corner of Kalaimoku and Kuhio streets have been accruing fines at a rate of $100 per day, for a variety of land use violations.
