Business Report 10/31/17: Hawaii's biggest banks

In this Business Report, Howard takes a glance at Hawaii's five biggest banks.
With the top five local banks having all now reported their summer profits, we can get a clear look at their relative size and lending activity. This is a unique banking market, dominated by local institutions rather than the huge mainland megabanks.
First Hawaiian and Bankoh each have more assets and larger loan portfolios than the next three institutions combined.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.