The Girls Who Bake Next Door offer Halloween dessert decorating tips

The Girls Who Bake Next Door are known for their delicious and beautiful desserts. It's no different this Halloween. Jennifer Hino, a co-owner, appeared on Sunrise to show us some tips on how to decorate. She kept it simple by using chocolate chips to create the eyes of a ghost in white frosting. She used an elongated chocolate chip for the stem after adding on some orange frosting. Lastly, a toothpick can be used to turn concentric circles into a spidery web of chocolate frosting. By using all kinds of colors, the company was able to create some festive treats.

And they're not done yet. They're gearing up for the holidays already. Just remember if you can't do it at home, you can call in the professionals. There are details on their website http://thegirlswhobakenextdoor.com/.

