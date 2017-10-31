Sunrise field trip to Kawaiahao Church School's Pumpkin Patch

The Sunrise anchors go on a field trip to Kawaihao Church School. The institution invited them for their first ever pumpkin patch thanks to the help of parent volunteers and Aloun farms. It was very festive.
The young kids got to sing songs to celebrate. They also picked out their own pumpkin in their patch to take home with them. The classes even competed to see who could create the best autumn wreath. The first place winner gets a pizza party. The teachers even prepared cord dogs and lemonade for the young kids.
See how the young kids interacted with the Sunrise crew.
