Hawaii's only public hyperbaric treatment center closes

KAIULA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - Hawaii's only means of treatment for divers with decompression sickness is remaining closed through November.

West Hawaii Today reports that the state's public hyperbaric treatment center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa is closed due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Decompression sickness, also known as the bends, is the result of gases like nitrogen forming bubbles in tissue, which can happen as surrounding pressure drops when divers come up to the surface. In the most severe cases, it can be life-threatening.

The nearest public hyperbaric center to Hawaii is on Guam, or the mainland.

Bo Pardau, a retired dive instructor, says not having a center is a "terrible situation."

The university plans to update the public on fixes by the beginning of December.

