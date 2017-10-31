Flash Flood Watch issued for Kauai ahead of cold front

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Kauai County as a cold front approaches the islands from the northwest.

The National Weather Service said the watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon.

Conditions will become moist and unstable ahead of the front, making flooding rains likely. Runoff from widespread heavy rain may cause flash flooding in streams and flooding of streets in urban areas.

Be sure to monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action if Flash Flood Warnings are issued. If you experience or see flooding, report it to police or civil defense officials.

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.