No tsunami threat to Hawaii after big Pacific basin quake

A 7.0-magnitude quake southeast of the Loyalty Islands in New Caledonia is not expected to generate a tsunami that affects Hawaii.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after the big quake, which happened about 2:47 p.m. 

The quake occurred at a depth of 9 miles.

