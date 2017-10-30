Former NFL linebacker and Hawaii Preparatory Academy head coach Daniel Te’o-Nesheim has died

Former NFL linebacker and head football coach at Hawaii Preparatory Academy Daniel Te’o-Nesheim has died, according to multiple sources.

Te'o-Nesheim, 30, was a HPA graduate and played collegiate football at the University of Washington. He went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2011-2013) after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010.

Hawaii Preparatory Academy confirmed Te'o Nesheim's passing and released the following statement:

Hawai'i Preparatory Academy (HPA) was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our friend, colleague, and alumnus Daniel Te'o-Nesheim. Daniel, a 2005 graduate of HPA, returned to his alma mater in August of 2015 as an assistant football coach and assumed the head coach position in May of 2017. He was also a member of our residential boarding program, serving as a dorm parent. HPA is working to support our students and community through this difficult time. We feel Daniel’s loss acutely in our HPA ‘ohana, and our hearts go out to his family and friends.

The official Buccaneers Twitter account also confirmed his passing, along with the Philadelphia Eagles.

We are saddened by the news of former Buc Daniel Te’o Nesheim’s passing. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/mbFCoiqbJT — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) October 30, 2017

The Eagles are saddened to learn of Daniel Te’o-Nesheim’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/1bjLMzA6GR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 30, 2017

Kevin Spain of USA Today also noted that no details have been made public regarding the cause of Te'o-Nesheim's death.

The University of Washington football program also tweeted out a tribute video to honor the memory of one of its greatest defensive players.

All of Montlake mourns the loss of former Husky, Daniel Te'o-Nesheim.



Deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/PHoJpw5xev — UW Football (@UW_Football) October 30, 2017

