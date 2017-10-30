Hawaii Homeownership Center to Hold Inaugural Flavors of Neighbors Gala

HONOLULU (October 30,2017) Hawaii HomeOwnership Center (HHOC) will hold its first Flavors of Neighbors event on Monday, November 13 at a private downtown location, which is a secret - until you purchase a table or ticket! Flavors of Neighbors will feature celebrated chefs, a premiere selection of wine and beer and a silent auction. The event promises to have something for everyone with activities in all areas of the gala.

Ten restaurants will share trademark dishes with guests while Hawaiian Pies and Menehune Mac will provide a fine dessert selection. Participating restaurants include: Roy’s Ko Olina, The Nook Neighborhood Bistro, Big City Diner, Buho Cantina, Harbor Restaurant at Pier 38, The Pig and The Lady, Hibachi, The Pacific Club, Maui Brewing, and The Pagoda Floating Restaurant.

An outstanding selection of beer and wine will also be available for tasting during the evening. Select beverages are being donated by Waikiki Brewing Company, Paradise Beverage, Saint Archer Brewing, Hop Valley Brewing Company, Beverage Marketing & More, and Tamura’s Fine Wines. Cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by pupus at 6 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Kapena.

The event will benefit HHOC, which provides counseling and guidance to those considering home ownership and housing-related support. "It’s so important for us to get our name out there in a positive light and to raise funds for all the things our non-profit provides in the community,” said Dennis Oshiro, Executive Director of HHOC. “Flavors of Neighbors will be a fun and exciting evening – our first true signature event – that does all of this and more.”

HHOC Gold Sponsors ($5,000): Mortgage Bankers Association of Hawaii and Dennis Oshiro. Silver Sponsors ($3,500): Bank of Hawaii, Better Homes and Garden, Advantage Realty, Hawaii Association of Realtors. Bronze Sponsors ($2,000): Wells Fargo and Territorial Savings Bank.

Individual tickets are priced at $150 each. Table sponsorship levels begin at $2,000. For tickets, a complete event menu or more information, visit http://www.hihomeownership.org/flavorsofneighbors.html or contact Reina Miyamoto at 808-523-8116 or reina@hihomeownership.org.

About Hawaii HomeOwnership Center

The Mission of Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center is to provide education, information and support to create successful first-time homeowners in Hawai‘i. By addressing barriers and increasing rates of home ownership, the HomeOwnership Center aims to build stronger families and communities throughout the state of Hawai‘i. The Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center’s vision is to substantially increase the number of successful homeowners by reaching out to low and moderate income families who never believed they would become homeowners; however, the center does serve any family regardless of their income. Hawaii HomeOwnership Center is a chartered member of the NeighborWorks Network, a select group of over 230 non-profit organizations serving urban and rural communities across the country. The NeighborWorks Network is part of NeighborWorks America, a national non-profit created by Congress with a direct appropriation of federal funds.

PR CONTACT: Patrick Bullard, (808) 722-5272, pbullard@heinrich.com