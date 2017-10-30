Hawaiian Air is hiring on Maui

Hawaiian Airlines is looking to hire 70 people for customer and ramp service contract position at Kahului Airport.

Contract workers serve as Hawaiian Airlines employees, but provide services to other airlines.

Customer service agents check in and board passengers, clean aircraft and handle baggage.

Ramp service employees load and unload cargo and clean baggage areas, among other duties.

