The Nick Rolovich Show: Warriors fall to Aztecs, 28-7 | October 28, 2017

In a home game at the Aloha Stadium on Saturday night, the San Diego Aztecs handed the Warriors their fifth loss of the season.

Kanoa Leahey hosts The Nick Rolovich Show, Sundays at 10:35 p.m. on KGMB and Mondays at 6:30 p.m. on KHNL.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.