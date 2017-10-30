Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, Hawaii Youth Symphony to play togethe - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, Hawaii Youth Symphony to play together in upcoming concert

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

On Thursday evening, the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and the Hawaii Youth Symphony's top orchestra, Youth Symphony I, will play side by side at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Each HSO musician will sit next to a YSI musician in a unique and memorable performance.

Joseph Stepec, musical director of the UH Manoa Symphony, is the conductor on Thursday. He was on Sunrise with more details.

