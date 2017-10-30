Musician Kris Fuchigami hosts 5th annual ukulele contest in Hilo - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Musician Kris Fuchigami hosts 5th annual ukulele contest in Hilo

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HILO, BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Big Island musician Kris Fuchigami  is hosting his fifth annual ukulele contest in Hilo.

You can join the competition on November 4 starting at 11 a.m. at Prince Kuhio Plaza.

Fuchigami was on Sunrise with a preview performance. 

For more information click here

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly