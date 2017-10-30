Made in Maui County Festival to feature 140 vendors selling locally made products

Maui County's largest product show will return to the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Nov. 3 and 4.
The fourth annual Made in Maui County Festival will feature two days of shopping with more than 140 vendors offering hundreds of locally made products.
Pam Tumpap, who heads the Maui Chamber of Commerce, has more details.
For more information click here.
