Woman dies after apparent fall from Kilauea caldera rim

A 63-year-old Keaau woman died after apparently falling from the Kilauea caldera rim.

National Park Service rangers recovered the woman's body Sunday morning after conducting a search by ground and air.

Officials said the woman's body was found 250 feet below the caldera rim.

Chief Ranger John Broward said the woman appears to have died after falling from the edge beyond Crater Rim Trail.

The area where she fell is not currently erupting. Rangers said appeared that she left the trail and went around several barriers to access the edge.

The woman's name is behind withheld, pending notification of family.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.