Hawaii inmates in Arizona give back to children -- by stuffing toys

Hawaii inmates incarcerated in Arizona are giving back to children.

Prisoners at the Saguaro Correctional Center are taking part in a toy-making program coordinated by the Salt River Stake Humanitarian Project of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety.

The inmates are responsible for stuffing the toys, which are then delivered to the Salt River Stake Humanitarian Project in Mesa for sewing. Police departments across the state then distribute them to children suffering from traumatic experiences.

So far, the inmates have filled 147 footballs, 67 fish and 92 bears.

