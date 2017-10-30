'Grit and determination': Loretta Sheehan describes new HPD chie - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

'Grit and determination': Loretta Sheehan describes new HPD chief pick

Police Commissioner Loretta Sheehan joined us this morning to share some insight into the selection of Major Susan Ballard as the next HPD Chief. She says Ballard exhibited "grit and determination wrapped up in folksy southern charm." She also thinks Ballard has what it takes to inspire and lead the department during the difficult time.

