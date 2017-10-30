'Grit and determination': Loretta Sheehan describes new HPD chief pick

White House chief of staff John Kelly also said the Civil War was sparked by "the lack of the ability to compromise."More >>
White House chief of staff John Kelly also said the Civil War was sparked by "the lack of the ability to compromise."More >>
The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.More >>
The White House calls George Papadopoulos a former low-level aide, but he's now a major figure in the Mueller investigation.More >>