Man arrested in Hawaii for murders of Utah girlfriend, her son

A Utah man who's accused of murdering his girlfriend and her 3-year-old son in 2015 was arrested late Friday in the islands, authorities say.

Christopher Poulson, 28, has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

He's accused of murdering the two in Orem, Utah, in Sept. 2015, burying their bodies, and then abandoning his girlfriend's car in a nearby town.

Honolulu police records show that Poulson was arrested on an extradition warrant Friday at 10:45 p.m. in Haleiwa. Police sources say he was picked up at Haleiwa Joe's, where he was working in the kitchen. The manager declined to comment.

Court documents identify the victims as Emily Almiron and her son, 3-year-old Gabriel.

Authorities say after the alleged murders, Poulson bought a shovel, work gloves and bed sheets.

He then buried their bodies at undisclosed location, unsealed court documents say.

Rhoana Johnston worked with Poulson and Almiron at different times at an Italian restaurant in Orem.

"I hope he will confess and tell us where they are so we can give them a final resting place, get the closure that everyone needs," she said.

After his girlfriend and her son went missing, Poulson told police that they had broken up because "he found some of her drug paraphernalia in their apartment and could not tolerate that."

But court documents say that it was actually Poulson who was using and selling illegal drugs.

Utah authorities say Poulson came to Hawaii in August, after he was questioned by FBI agents about the murders.

His neighbors in Haleiwa told Hawaii News Now he recently moved into a home off Nalimu Rd. in early October.

They described him as a nice, polite man who often kept to himself.

"The complete disappearance of Emily and Gabriel and their abandonment of all their property, coupled with defendant’s actions and obstructions and lies to police, show that defendant murdered Emily and 3-year-old Gabriel in the same criminal episode, and then wrapped them in sheets to move their bodies and then buried or otherwise disposed of and concealed their bodies," Utah court documents said.

"Defendant later packed some of their things and drove Emily’s red Toyota Prius to St. George and abandoned it in an attempt to deflect suspicion regarding their disappearance from himself."

This story will be updated.

