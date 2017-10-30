Men's conference attracts dozens on Kauai

In a room filled with his peers, Mayor Bernard Carvalho Jr. addressed the crowd at the second annual Men’s Conference.

“We’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from key male leaders who are willing to share their manao,” Carvalho said. “After the success of last year’s conference, the Kauai Fatherhood Council and the County of Kauai saw an opportunity to provide additional encouragement to men and fathers in our community.”

Over a 100 men attended the event at Smith’s Tropical Paradise in Wailua on Saturday. Stress relief tactics and skits highlighting the relationships between men and women were among the topics at the free conference.

Tenari R. Maafala, Helena Cocoran and William Arakaki also served as keynote speakers.

A spokesman for the Kauai Fatherhood Council said, “The goal of the Kauai Men’s Conference is to be inclusive and to provide a safe space for all men to gather together in an uplifting environment.”

