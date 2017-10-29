Forecast: Becoming humid and hazy, with showers on the way

A cold front is tracking eastward toward the state from the northwest. Winds will shift to the south-southeast as the front nears, and then stalls just west-northwest of Kauai Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing unsettled weather, especially for the Garden Isle. Deep tropical moisture will fuel showers and make it rather muggy, while the south-southeast wind flow will draw volcanic haze from the Big Island over the rest of the state.

Most of the heavier showers will affect Kauai and perhaps Oahu starting Monday night through Thursday. The rest of the islands will likely have afternoon clouds and showers with overnight clearing. The trade winds are expected back by Friday as the front dissipates, and it could become rather breezy by Friday night and Saturday.

Surf's on the quiet side, with the next northwest swell expected Tuesday night, peaking below advisory levels Wednesday, with a smaller swell Friday night and Saturday. No marine warnings are posted.

- Ben Gutierrez

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.