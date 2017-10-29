A little Kalihi gym is pumping out some highly competitive gymnasts

By Kainoa Carlson

HNN Staff

KALIHI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Three gymnasts from Kalihi's Hawaii Academy are winning some of trampoline gymnastics most prestigious events.

A pair is set to head to the age group World Championships next month in Sophia, Bulgaria. The other, is fresh off a gold medal performance in Minsk, Belarus for an event known as Synchronized Trampoline.

Local girls Maia Amano and Sydney Senter jumped the competition en route to a gold medal at the 2017 Slavic games, as part of Team U.S.A. This was the first time the duo ever competed in the international trampoline gymnastics event.

"It’s always a privilege being able to represent not only your state and your country," Senter said. "Then to be able to do well, is such a great thing."

Senter also took home gold in the Individual Trampoline event. Next month she and fellow Hawaii Academy teammate Kayttie Nakamura, will head to the age group world championships. The duo will compete in the individual trampoline event, and a running dismount event know as the "double mini".

"The biggest event of my life really, to even be considered to represent the United States is such an honor," said Nakamura.

All three gymnasts train alongside each other at Hawaii Academy, under Elite head coach Spencer Dupio who believes all three are already at a world class level and says that for their age group the stakes couldn't be any higher.

"At their age group right now they are on the biggest stage, the highest level, that they can compete at right now," said Dupio.

All three gymnasts have been training at Hawaii Academy for over five years. They began as training partners for other gymnast before rising to prominence. The president of Hawaii Academy, Dr. Max Vercruyssen says local talent continues to represent the state well in national and international competition.

"It's real nice that Hawaii is producing the elites," said Vercruyssen. “The people on the elite and U.S. teams."

The next time all three will be in action together again is in January of next year for the Poliaroush Cup in Louisana.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.