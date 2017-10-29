Annual PetWalk raises thousands for Hawaiian Humane Society

Thousands gathered at Magic Island Sunday for a special event to help out furry friends.

The Humane Society's annual PetWalk drew over 500 volunteers and countless pet owners to raise money for animals and their human companions.

Some animals came dressed in costume. One dog even came dressed as the missing Waldo from the children's books, Where's Waldo?

The walk began at 8 a.m. Participants could walk a half-mile course, or the full 2-mile route.

Event organizers said they raised nearly $290,000 to support Hawaii's animals.

There was also a pet costume contest, trick-or-treating and a pet float contest.

