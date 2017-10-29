BWS responding to broken water main in Kailua

Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a broken water main in Kailua.

The main broke around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

BWS officials say 18 customers are without water as a result of the break on Keolu Drive.

Only one lane on Keolu Drive is open near Akalani Loop. The BWS is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible, or to use alternate routes.

A water wagon has been set up for impacted residents.

Repairs are ongoing throughout the day.

