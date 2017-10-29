3 Hawaii schools to begin serving more fresh, local food

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Three Hawaii schools are beginning serve fresh local food as part of a new program that aims to gradually incorporate more fresh and locally produced food into school meals.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports Keaau High School, Kalanianaole Elementary School and Keaukaha Elementary School are piloting the new farm-to-table program.

To implement the idea, food service staff at each school began requesting local items such as island-raised beef and produce from current vendors as much as possible. They next hope to forge ties with local growers and producers to buy from them directly.

Keaau High School will host an invitation-only, farm-to-table, taste and sample event Dec. 1 to illustrate the concept for local vendors, farmers, lawmakers and agriculture industry members.

