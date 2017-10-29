DOE letter advises parents of scabies at an Oahu elementary school

Parents of students at Makalapa Elementary School in Salt Lake received a letter this past week informing them of cases of scabies on campus.

In the letter dated Oct. 23, the Department of Education said, "Several cases of scabies have been reported at Makalapa Elementary School. The health and safety of our students and staff are of the utmost importance and we are addressing this as a universal precaution and are advising everyone to be alert to this situation."

Scabies is a form of skin infection causeD by a parasitic mite, the letter continues. Symptoms include intense ithcing and the development of a pimple-like rash. Common areas of the rash to appear on the body include fingers, wrists, elbows, knees and the torso.

The DOE says symptoms can appear in two to four weeks for some, and advises parents to consult health care providers if they see signs their child may have gotten the infection.

