Man hospitalized in serious condition after hit and run

A man is recovering after a hit and run accident on a busy Kaimuki road this weekend.

The accident happened at on Kapahulu Ave. and Leahi Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 60-year-old man was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car driven by a 53-year-old man from Waimanalo.

Police say that even though the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk, he did not have the electronic signal to walk.

The driver fled the scene and the pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

HPD later located and arrested the the driver.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors. The investigation is ongoing.

