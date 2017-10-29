Kamehameha wins HHSAA Division I Girls Volleyball State Championship over Iolani, 25-20, 25-22, 31-29

With the championship on the line, Kamehameha defeated Iolani 25-20, 25-22, 31-29 to claim the school's first New City Nissan/HHSAA Division I Girls Volleyball State Championship since 2015.

The Warriors were led by outside-hitter Kili Robins who posted eight kills, along with 13 digs, second only to teammate Kealani Ontai. Junior Braelyn Akana led her team with nine kills on the match along with two digs. She also had her hand in the match-winning play at the end.

IMUA KAMEHAMEHA!

Maluhia Maa and Braelyn Akana with the Championship ROOF to win it for the Warriors. D1 Champs! ??#TheChasefortheChampionship #SupportHighSchoolSports pic.twitter.com/FV0S08nqyY — ScoringLive (@scoringlive) October 29, 2017

