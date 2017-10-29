Rainbow Warriors fall to San Diego State, 28-7

The San Diego Aztecs flew to Honolulu on a business trip, not a vacation. And the Aztecs’ performance against the Rainbow Warriors Saturday night at Aloha Stadium proved that as the SDSU handed the Warriors their fifth loss of the season, 28-7.

The Warriors (3-5, 1-4 MWC) never got things going offensively, struggling to move the ball downfield for the majority of the game, even getting bailed out by penalties by the Aztecs on a number of occasions.

Without the services of wideout John Ursua, the Warriors offense couldn’t move the ball through the air, as quarterback Dru Brown finished with 160 yards on 19-of-33 passing. Without a competent passing game, running back Diocemy Saint Juste faced a loaded box every time he touched the ball.

Saint Juste finished the night with 40 yards on 17 carries, an average of 2.4 yards per carry. It wasn’t Saint Juste’s fault, however, as the Warriors offensive line was simply overwhelmed by the Aztecs defensive front-seven.

The Aztecs broke the deadlock late in the first quarter thanks to running back Juwan Washington, who plunged into the endzone on a third-and-goal situation to go ahead 7-0.

Minutes later at the beginning of the second quarter, San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman found receiver Mikah Holder on a 16-yard touchdown reception to increase the Aztecs lead to 14. The Warriors answered back in the dying seconds of the first half on a one-yard carry from Brown, but that was as close as Hawaii would get to staying competitive.

At the half, #HawaiiFB trails by 1 score after finding some offensive production late in the 2nd. SDSU 153 yards to UH 134. pic.twitter.com/rfNaEsIZba — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

In the second half, it was the Rashaad Penny show.

Arguably the most dangerous running back in the Mountain West Conference, Penny torched the Warriors defense for a career-high 253 yards on 30 carries.

Penny scored a one-yard touchdown on goal line dive, but later showcased his game-changing speed in the fourth quarter with a blazing 63-yard touchdown run to put San Diego ahead 28-7.

The Aztecs held on to their lead in the fourth as Hawaii continued to find any success on offense. On the game, the Warriors finished with 195 total yards while the Aztecs finished with 417 yards, including 334 rushing yards as a team.

The Warriors will have to shake off this loss before they hit the road to take on the Rebels of UNLV next Saturday in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. HT.

