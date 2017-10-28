Man in critical condition after surfing at Makaha Beach Park

A surfer was transported in critical condition from Oahu's west side Saturday.

Ocean safety officials said the 64-year-old man was surfing at Makaha Beach Park around 7:45 a.m.

He was brought to shore where bystanders performed CPR. Lifeguards were not yet at the beach because they begin at 9 a.m.

He was transported to an emergency room.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.