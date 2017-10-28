Forecast: Falling surf and lingering showers

Remnants from an old cold front will linger over the smaller islands Sunday, with a few showers expected mainly for Kauai and Oahu. Wet and hazy weather is expected to move in for the first half of the week as a deep trough and another cold front move toward the islands. Winds will turn southeasterly as the front stalls near Kauai, spreading volcanic haze from the Big Island over the rest of the state. Hazy weather will remain over the state until the trade winds return around Friday.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for most north and west shores overnight, but waves are expected to fall just below advisory levels by Sunday morning. A moderate northwest swell is expected Tuesday, peaking just below the advisory threshold.

- Ben Gutierrez

