Pearl City Lady Chargers win 44th Annual Billy Tee’s/HHSAA Girls Bowling State Championship

The Pearl City Lady Chargers won the 44th Annual Billy Tee’s/HHSAA Girls Bowling State Championship today on Kauai at the Kauai Lanes. The Lady Charges rolled a team total of 7272. Leilehua High School finished 24 pins behind the champions with a total of 7248.

The win marked the seventh state team championship in eight years for the Lady Chargers.

LADY CHARGERS FINAL INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

- Sydni Inafuku (SR): 1604

- Christine Madrona (FR): 1504

- Kaylee Dela Pena (JR): 1494

- Chailah Ganiron (JR): 1427

- Sky Dela Cruz (SR): 1400

- Shiann Respicio (SR): 1171

