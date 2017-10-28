Pearl City Lady Chargers win 44th Annual Billy Tee’s/HHSAA Girls Bowling State Championship

The Pearl City Lady Chargers won the 44th Annual Billy Tee’s/HHSAA Girls Bowling State Championship today on Kauai at the Kauai Lanes. The Lady Charges rolled a team total of 7272. Leilehua High School finished 24 pins behind the champions with a total of 7248.
The win marked the seventh state team championship in eight years for the Lady Chargers.
LADY CHARGERS FINAL INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
- Sydni Inafuku (SR): 1604
- Christine Madrona (FR): 1504
- Kaylee Dela Pena (JR): 1494
- Chailah Ganiron (JR): 1427
- Sky Dela Cruz (SR): 1400
- Shiann Respicio (SR): 1171
