Oahu Flood Advisory cancelled

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has cancelled a flood advisory that had been posted for areas of windward Oahu Saturday afternoon.

Radar and rain gauges showed that the heavy rains had ended. However, showers are still possible from an old cold front in the vicinity of Oahu and Kauai. The cloud band from the old front is forecast to move off toward the northwest overnight and Sunday.

