Traffic alert: Sewage spill closes Maui street

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
WAILUKU, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

On Maui, North Market Street is closed in Wailuku following a sewage spill.

The road is closed between Vineyard Street and Mill Street. Public works employees are on scene working to fix the break.

Officials estimate the repairs to last into Saturday evening. Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes.

