Ian Welsh, Paige Alms win 2017 WSL Pe'ahi Challenge

HAIKU, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Ian Welsh needed to be perfect on Saturday in the 2017 World Surf League (2017) Pe’ahi Challenge, and perfect he was.

The Maui local was able to defeat two-time champion Bill Kemper in the finals after an impressive showing where Welsh scored a 21.6, beating out Kemper’s 18.57.

In the women’s challenge, another Maui native, Paige Alms, won her second-straight Pe’ahi Challenge earlier today, scoring a 21.23.

Here are the complete results from Saturday’s action:

Men's Results

  • Ian Walsh (HAW) 21.67

  • Billy Kemper (HAW) 18.57

  • Makuakai Rothman (HAW) 18.46

  • Kai Lenny (HAW) 18.26

  • Greg Long (USA) 14.67

  • Ryan Hipwood (AUS) 6.60

Women's Results:

  • Paige Alms (HAW) 21.23

  • Keala Kennelly (HAW) 17.21

  • Justine Dupont (FRA) 14.36

  • Bianca Valenti (USA) 10.86

  • Andrea Moller (BRA) 6.41

  • Felicity Palmateer (AUS) 4.54

