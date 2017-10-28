Ian Welsh, Paige Alms win 2017 WSL Pe'ahi Challenge

Ian Welsh needed to be perfect on Saturday in the 2017 World Surf League (2017) Pe’ahi Challenge, and perfect he was.
The Maui local was able to defeat two-time champion Bill Kemper in the finals after an impressive showing where Welsh scored a 21.6, beating out Kemper’s 18.57.
Congratulations @IanWalsh4, winner of the 2017 #BigWaveTour, #PeahiChallenge!! ?? pic.twitter.com/mVlUZYOre8— World Surf League (@wsl) October 28, 2017
In the women’s challenge, another Maui native, Paige Alms, won her second-straight Pe’ahi Challenge earlier today, scoring a 21.23.
Congratulations @paigealms, Winner of the 2017 #BigWaveTour, #PeahiChallenge!! ?? pic.twitter.com/AyZZRnftig— World Surf League (@wsl) October 28, 2017
Here are the complete results from Saturday’s action:
Men's Results
Ian Walsh (HAW) 21.67
Billy Kemper (HAW) 18.57
Makuakai Rothman (HAW) 18.46
Kai Lenny (HAW) 18.26
Greg Long (USA) 14.67
Ryan Hipwood (AUS) 6.60
Women's Results:
Paige Alms (HAW) 21.23
Keala Kennelly (HAW) 17.21
Justine Dupont (FRA) 14.36
Bianca Valenti (USA) 10.86
Andrea Moller (BRA) 6.41
Felicity Palmateer (AUS) 4.54
