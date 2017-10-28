Acting Honolulu Police Chief will retire by the end of the month

In a department email obtained by Hawaii News Now, Acting Honolulu Police Chief Cary Okimoto announced he is delaying his retirement.

Former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy city prosecutor wife, Katherine, have been arrested as part of a broadening criminal probe.

'No one is above the law': Former HPD chief, prosecutor wife arrested

After several delays, the acting Police Chief announced he will retire at the end of October after all.

On Friday, Police Chief Cary Okimoto announced that he will step down from his interim role on Tuesday October 31st.

He first announced his retirement in early October. Okimoto was expected to step down on Oct. 31, but a few weeks later, he announced his retirement was postponed another month due to possible delays with the search for a long-term chief.

Now that the police commission has officially selected Maj. Susan Ballard for the role, Okimoto says he will now retire on Oct. 31.

Okimoto took over as chief when Louis Kealoha was forced to retire amid his federal public corruption case which he has now been indicted for.

Okimoto joined the force in 1984 where he served as deputy chief for administrative operations and assistant chief for the special field operations bureau, among other responsibilities.

"We thank him for his 33 years of dedicated service, and for his excellent leadership as Acting Chief of Police over the past several months. While we are sad to see him go, we are grateful for the work he and his fellow officers have done to make Honolulu one of the safest big cities in the nation. We wish him and his family the very best,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

It is unclear when Ballard will pass final tests and begin her role as new police chief.

