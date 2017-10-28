LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. San Diego State Aztecs

END OF GAME: SAN DIEGO STATE 28-7 HAWAII

4th Quarter: 3:48

- Warriors get the ball back but again, can't do anything with it on offense. Hawaii turns the ball over on downs.

4th Quarter: 6:54

-Warriors don't get anything going on offense and are forced to punt again. Aztecs ball coming up.

45-yd punt for Gaudion and San Diego State starts its drive from its 28 with 6:54 remaining. #HawaiiFB — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

4th Quarter: 8:04

HAWAII INTERCEPTION

- Zeno Choi intercepts Chapman's screen-pass. Warriors have the ball and will look to erase 21 point deficit.

#HawaiiFB INTERCEPTION! Choi grabs the Chapman pass with a 4-yd return on his 1st career pick. UH ball at its 29, 8:04 - Q4. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

4th Quarter: 10:42

- Penny goes for another 46-yard run. Penny has set a new career-high tonight against the Warriors with 253 yards on 30 carries.

4th Quarter: 12:11

- Warriors punt after potential SDSU interception is overturned. Aztecs get ball on their own 15 yard line.

Review-overturned San Diego State interception gives #HawaiiFB 4th down at its 44 with 12:11 on the clock. Warriors to punt. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

4th Quarter: 13:36

SAN DIEGO STATE TOUCHDOWN

- Penny finds running move and rushes 63 yards for touchdown. Aztecs lead 28-7 after PAT.

END OF FOURTH QUARTER: SAN DIEGO STATE 21-7 HAWAII

3rd Quarter: 1:44

- Hawaii's slow start to the second half continues with the team's third punt of the third quarter, sixth time on the game. Aztecs ball coming up.

3rd Quarter: 4:00

- SDSU bails out UH again with roughing the passer penalty. First down Hawaii.

3rd Quarter: 5:41

- Brown overthrows Bernard on flea-flicker downfield. 2nd-and-15 coming up for Warriors.

3rd Quarter: 5:48

- Viane Moala brings the pressure and forces a bad throw by Chapman. Fourth down coming up for Aztecs as Hawaii lines up to return punt.

#HawaiiFB gets the stop on San Diego State after a 4-play Aztec drive. UH starts from its 8 with 5:41 to go in Q3. #LiveAlohaPlayWarrio — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

3rd Quarter: 8:40

- Washington finds room outside the tackles for big 23-yard run. Aztecs already at UH's 26 yard line.

3rd Quarter: 9:24

- Hawaii finds itself in another 3rd-and-long situation. Brown completes pass to Collie, but is short of first down. Warriors having trouble getting going in the second half.

Warriors punt and San Diego starts with a short field from the UH 49. 8:49 - Q3 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

3rd Quarter: 10:23

SAN DIEGO STATE TOUCHDOWN

- Penny falls forward behind offensive line for score. Aztecs lead 21-7 after PAT.

Big pass to the tight end Wells for 30 yds sets up Penny for the 1-yd score. Aztecs pull ahead of #HawaiiFB 21-7 at 10:23 - Q3. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

3rd Quarter: 10:37

- Aztecs nearly score on David Wells reception for 30 yards. Aztecs knocking on door on one yard line.

3rd Quarter: 11:07

- A quick drive for the Warriors as the Aztecs have the ball in good field position after punt.

3rd Quarter: 12:28

- Warriors defense stands strong to force SDSU punt. Hawaii ball coming up next after punt.

Sayles nearly picks Chapman's 3rd down pass at midfield and #HawaiiFB has its 1st possession of the 2nd half from the 17, 12:28 - Q3. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

HALFTIME: SDSU 14-7 HAWAII

At the half, #HawaiiFB trails by 1 score after finding some offensive production late in the 2nd. SDSU 153 yards to UH 134. pic.twitter.com/rfNaEsIZba — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

2nd Quarter: 0:24

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN

- Brown dives into end zone for score, his second rushing touchdown of the year. SDSU 14-7 Hawaii.

2nd Quarter: 1:56

- Make that another first down for Hawaii. Two consecutive first downs here as Warriors enter red zone.

With Noa's 1st career catch, #HawaiiFB moves into San Diego State redzone at the 15. After Collie's catch goes to the 8, UH timeout at 1:22! — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

2nd Quarter: 4:36

- Warriors offense is struggling. Aztecs keep shooting themselves in the foot, however, with another penalty. This time, unsportsmanlike conduct.

2nd Quarter: 6:27

- Warriors get a bail out on roughing the kicker penalty. UH stays on the field on automatic first down.

2nd Quarter: 6:44

- Brown finds Armstrong-Brown on five-yard pass. 3rd down coming up for Warriors.

2nd Quarter: 10:29

HAWAII MISSED FIELD GOAL

- Trifonovitch misses 37-yard field goal. SDSU ball coming up next from their own 19 yard line.

After a sack forces 4th down. Trifonovitch misses his 1st career FG attempt from 37 yards. #HawaiiFB trails 14-0. SDSU ball at the 20. — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

2nd Quarter: 12:29

- Brown finds Isaiah Bernard on 47-yard reception. Warriors looking good on this drive by mixing up the run with the pass.

HUGE CATCH! Bernard gets a 47-yard season-1st catch from Brown. Warriors in the redzone, 1st and 10 from the 14! #HawaiiFB — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

2nd Quarter: 12:54

- Big conversion for Warriors as they (finally) convert a first down on Dru Brown's connection with Dylan Collie.

2nd Quarter: 14:07

SAN DIEGO STATE TOUCHDOWN

- After near-interception, Chapman finds Holder in endzone on 16-yard connection. SDSU 14-0 after PAT

END OF FIRST QUARTER: SAN DIEGO STATE 7-0 HAWAII

1st Quarter: 3:08

- Warriors thought they had first down of evening on Marcus Armstrong-Brown's eight-yard reception, but it's overturned. Questionable decision there from referees due to lack of conclusive evidence. Aztecs ball coming up.

After a review goes against the Warriors, #HawaiiFB punts and San Diego State starts at its 38 with 2:11 in Q1. Let's go DEFENSE! — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

1st Quarter: 3:08

SAN DIEGO STATE TOUCHDOWN

- Warriors defense nearly pulled off goal line stop, but Aztecs find end zone on third down plunge from Juwan Washington. Aztecs lead 7-0 after PAT.

1st Quarter: 5:52

- First and goal for Aztecs after third down rush. Aztecs inside five yard line.

1st Quarter: 8:32

- SDSU receiver Mikah Holder hauls in 22-yard reception for first down. Aztecs looking to score.

1st Quarter: 9:17

- Warriors looking to make presence in run game known, but fall short on third down. Gaudion punts for the second time on two drives as Aztecs take over.

Warriors come up just short of 1st and punt again, this time to SDSU 32 after 51-yard Gaudion punt. #HawaiiFB #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior Defense! — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

1st Quarter: 11:28

- Aztecs punt after unsuccessful opening drive. Warriors ball next.

Warriors get the STOP! 4th and 10 for San Diego State gives #HawaiiFB the ball at its 17 after the Aztecs punt. 11:28 - Q1 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

1st Quarter: 12:06

- Big loss on the play for Rashaad Penny, but is tackled behind line of scrimmage on four-yard loss. Hawaii defense looking strong early.

1st Quarter: 13:03

- Quick drive for the 'Bows as they can't find much success with running back Diocemy Saint Juste early on. Warriors punt coming up.

1st Quarter: 15:00

- Hawaii wins coin-toss, will receive kickoff.

#HawaiiFB elects to receive to open tonight's game with San Diego State. #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior https://t.co/imUobWOgQv — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) October 29, 2017

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are looking for their fourth win of the season as they play the San Diego State Aztecs. Follow our LIVE BLOG of the game on your mobile device or computer by clicking the link below. Let’s GO BOWS!

